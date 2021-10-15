Tensions high in Korsten as police raid shop for weapons, fire stun grenades

Police minister visits scene of violent clashes in Durban Road

Premium By Lynn Spence and Riaan Marais -

Three firearms confiscated, a go-slow from taxi drivers and spaza shop owners bolting their doors — this was the aftermath of the clashes that saw eight taxis set alight and three Gqeberha township shops go up in flames.



So frightful was the scene that unfolded in Durban Road on Wednesday that national police minister Bheki Cele jetted into the city on Thursday in an attempt to defuse the tensions. ..