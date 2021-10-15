Soldier in court, accused of killing his girlfriend

A soldier is set to appear in court on Friday after allegedly shooting and killing his partner in Malelana, Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

According to police, the man, 31, is a member South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and is based in Middelburg.

At 3.45pm that day he entered the Nkomazi Municipality premises where his partner, 29, was preparing to knock off from work.

An argument allegedly ensued and the woman was shot and killed. The suspect fled the scene.

A manhunt was launched but the suspect eventually handed himself over to police on Wednesday evening.

His private firearm will form part of the probe.

The provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Semakaleng Manamela condemned the incident.

The suspect is due to appear before the Nkomazi magistrate's court facing a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE