No fisherman’s tale needed as boy, 12, lands a whopper

Young Nelson Mandela Bay angler reels in kob bigger than himself near Sundays River mouth

Premium By Guy Rogers -

When Lloyd Krige, 12, caught a kob off the beach near Sundays River so big he could not pick it up, he phoned his mother.



Annette de Bruin said she was at the shops when she got the call...