Kenyan police arrest husband of dead Tirop

Kenyan police said on Thursday they had arrested the husband of distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-times World Championship bronze medallist who was found dead at her home.

Police said on Wednesday that Tirop appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics this year and finished fourth in the final.

Police said they had arrested Ibrahim Rotich in the coastal city of Mombasa, hours after pleading with him to surrender.

“The suspect has been arrested today evening and is in custody at Changamwe police station in Coast Region,” Tom Makori, sub county police commander for Keiyo North, told Reuters by telephone.

“I can confirm now we have main suspect in our custody.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Twitter that Rotich was arrested after ramming his car into a lorry, saying he was trying to flee the country.