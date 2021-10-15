JUST IN | Four SASSA officials held for fraud
Four Eastern Cape SASSA officials were arrested on Friday morning and charged with fraud after it was discovered that they had allegedly fast tracked more than 1,000 grant applications.
The three men and one woman were taken to the Mount Road Police Station at about 8am and charged with one count of fraud...
