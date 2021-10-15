Gun and drugs seized at Cape Town hospital

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the weapon was found after a search warrant was executed between 6am and 8am at a hospital in Woodstock.

The raid also netted 672 mandrax tablets, 26 half mandrax tablets and 114g of cocaine, which were found inside the building.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R67,000.

The operation formed part of integrated efforts by the police and other law enforcement agencies to rid communities of unlicensed firearms and the illegal drug trade, Swartbooi said.

No arrests were made.

An inquiry was opened for investigation.

TimesLIVE