Children aged 12-17 set to get coronavirus vaccinations

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 years will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from October 20.

Speaking at the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Friday, health minister Joe Phaahla said the electronic registration system would be open from Wednesday with vaccinations starting the same day.

Parents would not be required to give consent for their children to be vaccinated as the Children’s Act provided for 12-17 year-olds to give their own consent for any medical treatment, said acting health director-general Nicholas Crisp.