Accused in R5.9m Sassa fraud case released on bail

Four Eastern Cape Sassa officials arrested on Friday and charged with fraud of almost R6m, were granted bail of R2,000 bail each in the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha.



Philani Kwatsha, 44, of Keiskamahoek, Mzivukile Galela, 40, and Mzwamadoda Ngoqo, 46, both from Graaff-Reinet, and Vunyiwe Toto, 48, of Cradock, face fraud charges after they were arrested by the Hawks’ East London-based serious cor­ruption investigation team...