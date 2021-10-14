United Front vows to write off municipal arrears if voted in

Residents would get 70% amnesty while businesses would get 60%, party says at manifesto launch

Residents and business with arrears on municipal accounts will have up to 70% of their debt scrapped if the United Front manages to wrest control of Nelson Mandela Bay after the November 1 polls.



This was the promise made by the party’s mayoral candidate, Mkhuseli Mtsila, on Wednesday during a presentation on its manifesto at the Babs Madlaka Community Hall in KwaNobuhle...