Uncle of girl sold to man, 61, backtracks in court

Devon Koen

Court reporter



The uncle of a 13-year-old girl sold to a man old enough to be her grandfather has denied ever telling the court that he was in agreement with her sale.



At the start of the trial in the Gqeberha high court, the 63-year-old man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his niece, pleaded guilty to one charge of human trafficking culminating in a forced marriage for the purpose of sexual exploitation...