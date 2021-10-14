News

Uncle of girl sold to man, 61, backtracks in court

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
14 October 2021

The uncle of a 13-year-old girl sold to a man old enough to be her grandfather has denied ever telling the court that he was in agreement with her sale.

At the start of the trial in the Gqeberha high court, the 63-year-old man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his niece, pleaded guilty to one charge of human trafficking culminating in a forced marriage for the purpose of sexual exploitation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read