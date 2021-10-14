Treasury allocates R11bn for phase 2 of presidential employment stimulus

While employment must ultimately be driven by growth in the private sector, Gungubele said, in the short term, public employment can provide meaningful work and a stable income, while keeping people connected to the labour market and giving them skills to enhance their employability later on.

He explained that the first phase of the employment stimulus has provided valuable lessons for what can be achieved. “Phase 2 of the employment stimulus has now commenced implementation, with a total of R11bn allocated by National Treasury. This will support the continuation of some programmes from phase 1, as well as a range of new programmes.”

He said the recruitment of 287,000 young people as school assistants is already under way, and participants will be placed in November.

Furthermore, he said phase 2 will include the establishment of a new social employment fund, which will support work for common good in communities provided by organisations outside the state.

“Phase 2 will also support the presidential youth employment intervention, including the establishment of the national pathway management network, the revitalisation of the national youth service, and a new model of skills training for unemployed youth linked to employment.” He added that with so much spent, “we have not smelt a whiff of scandal and that is what delights us and the president”.

Unpacking the presidential youth employment intervention, launched in February 2020, labour minister Thulas Nxesi said, “The presidential employment stimulus supports a wide range of programmes, which are being implemented by 15 national departments in phase 2. Many of the programmes have an explicit focus on youth, given the severity of youth unemployment in SA.”