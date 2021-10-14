News

Three shops set alight in Gqeberha townships

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 October 2021
Gqeberha police are monitoring the situation in two Nelson Mandela Bay townships on Thursday morning after three shops were set alight on Wednesday night.

The shops belonging to foreign nationals were set alight in Kwazakhele and Zwide.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said no fatalities or injuries were reported in the incidents and a case of public violence has been opened.

The incident came just hours after eight taxis and two sedan vehicles were set alight in Korsten after an alleged altercation between foreign national shop owners and taxi drivers.  

It was not clear if the incidents were related.

Gunshots, vehicles torched in Korsten mayhem

The violence that erupted shortly after 2pm caused  pedestrians, shoppers and motorists to scatter in all directions.
4 hours ago
