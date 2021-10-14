Three shops set alight in Gqeberha townships

Gqeberha police are monitoring the situation in two Nelson Mandela Bay townships on Thursday morning after three shops were set alight on Wednesday night.

The shops belonging to foreign nationals were set alight in Kwazakhele and Zwide.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said no fatalities or injuries were reported in the incidents and a case of public violence has been opened.

The incident came just hours after eight taxis and two sedan vehicles were set alight in Korsten after an alleged altercation between foreign national shop owners and taxi drivers.

It was not clear if the incidents were related.

