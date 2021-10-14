Sporting greats back George festival
Giving back to the community and building a nation through sport are among the core reasons that former Springbok rugby coach Heyneke Meyer is involved in what he deems will become one of the biggest lifestyle and sporting events in the country.
The George Tens Sports & Lifestyle Festival has some of SA’s biggest names in sports supporting it, including former Bok captain Victor Matfield, former SA cricketer AB de Villiers and golfing great Ernie Els...
