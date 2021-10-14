Richards Bay port struck by second fire in a week

A fire broke out at the Richards Bay port, just a week after a blaze affected one of its terminals.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said an investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire on Wednesday.

“Business continuity plans have been implemented and engagements are taking place with affected customers. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and an investigation is under way.”

Last week’s fire affected a conveyor belt.

Risk and technical teams were on site to assess the extent of the damage and the immediate operational impact.

A probe is also being conducted into that incident.

TimesLIVE