Rescued Bay penguins and seals back home after rehabilitation

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

With just a hop, waddle and swim, eight penguins and three seals were released in Algoa Bay on Tuesday after their successful rehabilitation at the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).



The release was a conservative conservation effort, and a lot more needs to be done by more role players to sustain and increase the world’s largest African penguin colony, according to the organisation...