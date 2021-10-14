Oscar Mabuyane claims Ace Magashule hand in Hawks 'fishing expedition'

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane suspects that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may be behind a "fishing expedition" by the Hawks against him.

Mabuyane has since petitioned the province's high court, seeking an order stopping the Hawks from investigating him and demanding they provide him with all information that makes up the basis of their investigation.

According to Mabuyane, he was subjected to questioning by a Hawks official from the Free State in August.

During that questioning, Mabuyane says in court papers, he felt like he was an accused - even though there were no specific allegations against him and, thus, he has no case to answer to.

But what stood out for him, he says, was the fact that the investigation was conducted from the Free State, Magashule's home province, despite alleged crimes having taken place in the Eastern Cape.

This, to him, smacks of political vendetta driven by Magashule, whom he was vocal about being suspended after he was criminally charged.