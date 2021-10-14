Orania is being used to score cheap political points: what you said about Lesufi's vow to shut down town

FF+ MP Corné Mulder hit back at Lesufi, saying bashing the minorities in the small town will not save the ruling party.

“Did you have a bad day? Afrikaner and minority bashing will not save the ANC. You had your chance and will be swept aside by history. ANC inherited [the] most developed state in Africa and destroyed it. Nothing that the ANC touched in 27 years does not need serious turnaround strategy,” he tweeted.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought the ruling party should dissolve the town.

The majority (46%) of readers said they only hear about Orania when it's election time because it is an “easy target”, while 33% were left with more questions than answers, asking how the MEC plans to do this without violating the constitutional rights of the residents, and 21% agreed with Lesufi, adding the existence of Orania was stalling efforts to unite all South Africans.