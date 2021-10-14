Mixed emotions over ‘slap-on-wrist’ sanction

We’ll see you in court, say sexual assault complainants after medical authority suspends Gqeberha doctor Gregory Hough for 18 months

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Top Gqeberha endocrinologist Dr Gregory Hough could be back in the examination room by March, despite SA’s medical regulatory body finding him guilty on four counts of sexual assault.



The suspension — prohibiting him from practising for 18 months, backdated to his suspension in September 2020 — has left some of the women who laid complaints against him with mixed emotions...