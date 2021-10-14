News

How about a shot with your shot?

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
14 October 2021

Patrons who frequent watering holes in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships can be forgiven for thinking they have had one too many now that the Covid-19 vaccine is on offer alongside beer and whisky.

At a popular tavern in New Brighton at the weekend, patrons who were enjoying their drinks were surprised when the needles started coming out...

