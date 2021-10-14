How about a shot with your shot?
Patrons who frequent watering holes in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships can be forgiven for thinking they have had one too many now that the Covid-19 vaccine is on offer alongside beer and whisky.
At a popular tavern in New Brighton at the weekend, patrons who were enjoying their drinks were surprised when the needles started coming out...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.