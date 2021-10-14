Durban Road clean up operation under way
Clean up operations got under way in Durban Road on Thursday, in the wake of the pandemonium which saw taxis being torched and gunshots fired.
The violence that erupted shortly after 2pm on Wednesday caused pedestrians, shoppers, and motorists to scatter in all directions.
On Thursday, a team of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was at the taxi rank clearing the debris where eight taxis had been burnt.
All of the shops along Durban Road were closed for business on Thursday.
Staffers who showed up for work told The Herald they were told to go home.
According to commuters there were fewer taxis travelling from the township to Korsten on Thursday morning.
A landlord in Zwide tries to clear up after his tenant's shop - in a modified garage on the property - was set alight on Wednesday night. The shop owner, an Ethiopan man, allegedly fled when the shop was set alight, reports Riaan Marais.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) October 14, 2021
📷 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/5dcrXjuGWf
Shop owners said they decided to remain closed for safety reasons.
Business owners, members of the taxi associations and the police are in discussions behind closed doors at the Thanda Bantu store to discuss a way forward.
It is understood that an accident involving a taxi and an Audi earlier in the day triggered the unrest.
Moments after the accident, a physical altercation ensued.
Soon afterwards, masked men descended on the taxi rank where they opened fire and set taxis alight.
Some witnesses said taxi drivers retaliated after one of their colleagues had been assaulted.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.