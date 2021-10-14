Durban Road clean up operation under way

Clean up operations got under way in Durban Road on Thursday, in the wake of the pandemonium which saw taxis being torched and gunshots fired.

The violence that erupted shortly after 2pm on Wednesday caused pedestrians, shoppers, and motorists to scatter in all directions.

On Thursday, a team of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was at the taxi rank clearing the debris where eight taxis had been burnt.

All of the shops along Durban Road were closed for business on Thursday.

Staffers who showed up for work told The Herald they were told to go home.

According to commuters there were fewer taxis travelling from the township to Korsten on Thursday morning.