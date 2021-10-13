SA group warns of dire nexus between human wellness and global warming

Work harder to stop climate change, health body tells government

By Guy Rogers -

A group of climate, energy and health specialists has called on the SA government to intensify its efforts to combat climate change — which a global petition representing 45-million health workers declared the biggest single threat to human health.



The Public Health Association of SA (Phasa) said this week while climate change threatened a possible catastrophe, it also presented massive opportunities for regeneration and socioeconomic and environmental recovery...