Wild runner ties up ‘chain of strength’

Sharon Jessop finishes 21-day journey on foot through Eastern Cape bush to raise awareness of rhino poaching

By Guy Rogers -

Extreme athlete and passionate conservationist Sharon Jessop has finished her 21-day, 500km, Run Wild for Rhinos expedition with a spring in her step.



The journey took her through 11 different game reserves in the western region of the Eastern Cape and an elevation of 6,774m...