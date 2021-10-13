Two from Nelson Mandela Bay in final stretch of Mr SA 2021 contest
Gqeberha’s hopes of bringing the Mr SA 2021 title to the Bay rest firmly on the shoulders of two locals who recently made it into the Top 10.
Viwe Mlonzi, 32, and Sibabalwe “Siba” Phillip, 23, are vying for the coveted title and will hit the stage during the live Mr SA 2021 crowning in Johannesburg on November 6.
Both Mlonzi and Phillip have their sights firmly set on winning and representing their hometown well.
Phillip is a qualified NQF Level 5 personal trainer and holds a BA in psychology, English and sociology from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Mlonzi is a financial planner, born in Gqeberha but living in Sterkspruit with his wife, who is completing her medical training.
He operates an investment-focused business with offices around the Eastern Cape and is further invested in farming and the property market.
“I never thought that I would make it into the Top 10, I am both relieved and ecstatic,” Mlonzi said.
“So much effort, concentration and energy went into this.
“It is one of the toughest challenges that I have ever undertaken.”
In reflecting on his journey, Mlonzi said he had come a long way from the obese boy who grew up in the township and struggled with self-confidence.
“I am gunning for that title. There is no slipping up now,” he said.
Since the start of the competition, Phillip has held the belief that he is qualified to enter and bag the title.
Throughout the competition, he has set goals to progress, which include reaching the Top 10 and ultimately making it to the final round.
He said that in between his studies and running his own fitness business, the Mr SA competition required dedication, strict focus and sticking to a solid schedule.
“It is one thing to work towards making the Top 10 but it is quite something to see your name announced and to realise that you actually did it.
“I feel humbled and blessed to have made it this far.
“If I continue to do everything correctly this title is mine,” Phillip said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.