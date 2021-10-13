Two from Nelson Mandela Bay in final stretch of Mr SA 2021 contest

Gqeberha’s hopes of bringing the Mr SA 2021 title to the Bay rest firmly on the shoulders of two locals who recently made it into the Top 10.

Viwe Mlonzi, 32, and Sibabalwe “Siba” Phillip, 23, are vying for the coveted title and will hit the stage during the live Mr SA 2021 crowning in Johannesburg on November 6.

Both Mlonzi and Phillip have their sights firmly set on winning and representing their hometown well.

Phillip is a qualified NQF Level 5 personal trainer and holds a BA in psychology, English and sociology from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Mlonzi is a financial planner, born in Gqeberha but living in Sterkspruit with his wife, who is completing her medical training.

He operates an investment-focused business with offices around the Eastern Cape and is further invested in farming and the property market.

“I never thought that I would make it into the Top 10, I am both relieved and ecstatic,” Mlonzi said.

“So much effort, concentration and energy went into this.

“It is one of the toughest challenges that I have ever undertaken.”

In reflecting on his journey, Mlonzi said he had come a long way from the obese boy who grew up in the township and struggled with self-confidence.

“I am gunning for that title. There is no slipping up now,” he said.