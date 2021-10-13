Ramaphosa receives letters of credence as nations promise stronger ties with SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received 16 letters of credence from ambassadors and high commissioner-designates who have been nominated by their governments to serve in diplomatic missions in SA.

The credentials ceremony took place at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior diplomats from countries including the Bulgaria, Turkey, Nigeria and Maldives promised Ramaphosa that they would work towards strengthening the bilateral relations, building and strengthening strategic partnerships, and deepening trade.

The common goal for all the diplomats was supporting SA's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery and tackling climate change.

TimesLIVE