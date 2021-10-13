News

No files on controversial Lesseyton stadium kept in building destroyed in fire, says municipality

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 October 2021

The Enoch Mgijima municipality has disputed that any files linked to the controversial R15m Lesseyton sport stadium were kept at a municipal building that went up in flames on Monday evening.

The building in Komani had been abandoned in recent years, municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said...

