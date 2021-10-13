No files on controversial Lesseyton stadium kept in building destroyed in fire, says municipality
The Enoch Mgijima municipality has disputed that any files linked to the controversial R15m Lesseyton sport stadium were kept at a municipal building that went up in flames on Monday evening.
The building in Komani had been abandoned in recent years, municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.