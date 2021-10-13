News

‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls for more spectators in stadiums

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
13 October 2021
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said government should allow stadiums to fill to 50% of capacity.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said government should allow stadiums to fill to 50% of capacity.
Image: Instagram/ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi had the TL in a huff on Tuesday after he suggested more fans be allowed into sports stadiums.

According to lockdown regulations, amended and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday, attendance at stadiums is limited to 750 people or less in indoor venues and 2,000 at outdoor venues. 

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures,” said Dlamini-Zuma

On Tuesday 2,000 fans and staff made their way to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Bafana Bafana’s match against Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier. Tickets were free, but only to those who could prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Ndlozi said more fans should have been in attendance

“On lockdown level 1, government should allow stadiums to fill to 50% of their capacity.”

Ndlozi said this should not be an issue because “stadiums are open air and allow for easy social distancing”

While some agreed, others said it would be a logistical nightmare to manage so many people during a pandemic, including checking whether they are vaccinated, admitting them into the stadium without issues or serious delay, and enforcing health and safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

A few shared their experiences at FNB Stadium, saying there are a few things that need to be sorted.

subscribe

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read