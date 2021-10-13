‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls for more spectators in stadiums

On Tuesday 2,000 fans and staff made their way to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Bafana Bafana’s match against Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier. Tickets were free, but only to those who could prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Ndlozi said more fans should have been in attendance

“On lockdown level 1, government should allow stadiums to fill to 50% of their capacity.”

Ndlozi said this should not be an issue because “stadiums are open air and allow for easy social distancing”

While some agreed, others said it would be a logistical nightmare to manage so many people during a pandemic, including checking whether they are vaccinated, admitting them into the stadium without issues or serious delay, and enforcing health and safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

A few shared their experiences at FNB Stadium, saying there are a few things that need to be sorted.