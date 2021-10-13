‘No brainer’ or not thinking straight? — EFF’s Ndlozi sparks debate with calls for more spectators in stadiums
EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi had the TL in a huff on Tuesday after he suggested more fans be allowed into sports stadiums.
According to lockdown regulations, amended and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday, attendance at stadiums is limited to 750 people or less in indoor venues and 2,000 at outdoor venues.
“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
On Tuesday 2,000 fans and staff made their way to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Bafana Bafana’s match against Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier. Tickets were free, but only to those who could prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Taking to social media, Ndlozi said more fans should have been in attendance
“On lockdown level 1, government should allow stadiums to fill to 50% of their capacity.”
Ndlozi said this should not be an issue because “stadiums are open air and allow for easy social distancing”
While some agreed, others said it would be a logistical nightmare to manage so many people during a pandemic, including checking whether they are vaccinated, admitting them into the stadium without issues or serious delay, and enforcing health and safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing.
A few shared their experiences at FNB Stadium, saying there are a few things that need to be sorted.
We have ourselves to blame. We must vaccinate. I was at FNB this evening and I can assure you that social distancing will not be possible. People had to be policed to wear masks and/or keep free seats in-between. Some left their seats and joined friends. Only vaxx will help.— Bandistuta (@BandiMchunu) October 12, 2021
What ever logic you say Mbuyiseni they will never agree with you" because you are not their favorite like Nose" if it was said by Nose they were going to jump like monkeys" pic.twitter.com/8GWevL6x2g— Tjm75 (@zolariya1090) October 12, 2021
With that process to get into the stadium l don't see them handling the pressure of 50%— Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMp14270182) October 12, 2021
Can you fight for that Ndlozi I'll give you my vote pic.twitter.com/Zl0IQinROF— ZwelySiyaMP 🌄🇿🇦 (@Zwely10111) October 12, 2021
And then you’ll blame the very same government when there’s a spike in covid cases.— Sanele Gamede (@Gamede_SC) October 12, 2021
That should happen gradually. The derby on 6 November should provide that— Mother of the Nation (@SunOfAfrica4) October 12, 2021
But we can have these gatherings for elections, without vaccination passport? pic.twitter.com/m56mNN4CbB— Mmina Nare (@GaanaboMathwai) October 12, 2021
They must just allow fully packed stadiums kuyafana musi in the politocal rallies and campaigns we see many people at open fields. Some of them are not even socially distancing pic.twitter.com/BZueq84PXh— Sipho Dzimba Wa Mabaya (@SiphoDzimba28) October 12, 2021