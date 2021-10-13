Murder of Kranshoek man sees community rally together

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



A grieving family in Kranshoek on the Garden Route is pinning its hopes on the justice system to keep a teenage murder accused behind bars.



Andiswa Mgcenene, 18, is accused of murdering her 26-year-old boyfriend, Thabiso Kgosiemang, on October 3 by setting his shack alight...