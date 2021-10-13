Your Covid-19 questions answered
I’ve had my jab, so why haven’t I received my Covid-19 vaccination code?
The Gauteng health department says people who have not received their vaccination code via SMS should confirm their details with the online registration portal (EVDS) to check if they were correctly captured.
This is one of three reasons given by the department on Monday. Others are the vaccinated individual may not receive their code due to network issues, and if the vaccination details of the individual cannot be confirmed in the EVDS portal.
The department advised these individuals to contact their vaccination site to capture their records on their system.
This comes days after SA launched e-certificates which vaccinated individuals can download from their devices.
After getting the vaccine, individuals are sent a code which allows them to download the certificates.
The national health department launched e-certificates on Friday after several days of live testing.
EVDS project manager Milani Wolmarans told TimesLIVE necessary security steps were being taken to prevent leaking of personal information.
She said while vaccinated individuals can call the Covid-19 hotline to retrieve their codes, the department will resend them in batches over time to ensure no-one loses their code.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said the e-certificates would allow people access to certain places not open to unvaccinated people, and would also be used for “discounts and prizes”.
Vaccinated individuals are already reaping the benefits.
On Tuesday, 2,000 soccer fans and staff were in attendance for Bafana Bafana’s match against Ethiopia at the FNB stadium in Soweto. This was the first time fans have been allowed in stadiums since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year.