I’ve had my jab, so why haven’t I received my Covid-19 vaccination code?

The Gauteng health department says people who have not received their vaccination code via SMS should confirm their details with the online registration portal (EVDS) to check if they were correctly captured.

This is one of three reasons given by the department on Monday. Others are the vaccinated individual may not receive their code due to network issues, and if the vaccination details of the individual cannot be confirmed in the EVDS portal.

The department advised these individuals to contact their vaccination site to capture their records on their system.

This comes days after SA launched e-certificates which vaccinated individuals can download from their devices.