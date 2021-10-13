Tricks and treats on the menu at Herald Cooking Masterclass

By Herald Reporter -

As 2021 starts winding down and we approach the silly season, the upcoming Herald Cooking Masterclass is sure to provide foodies with all the tricks they need for a fun experience in the kitchen.



The “Tricks, Treats & Something Sweet” Masterclass will be hosted online on Thursday October 28 at 3pm, and promises an interactive experience with Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller...