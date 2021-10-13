'Feeble and failed': Zulu prince lashes out at IFP's use of Prince Misuzulu's face on election poster

A senior Zulu royal family member has come out strongly against the IFP, and was scathing of its use of heir apparent Prince Misuzulu’s face on an electioneering poster.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prince Mbonisi Zulu described the royal family’s reaction as that of disgust and outrage, calling the IFP’s conduct “a feeble and failed campaign by politically aligned individuals to define the Zulu throne as being the property of a political party”.

This follows IFP election posters which appeared on social media on Monday bearing the face of Prince Misuzulu. The party called it a mishap, and quickly withdrew the posters and apologised.

However, the royal family did not seem to be in a forgiving mood.