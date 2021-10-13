Dog killed by lions in Makhanda tests positive for rabies

By Sue Maclennan -

Laboratory test results have confirmed that a dog killed by lions in a private game reserve outside Makhanda last week had rabies.



Dr Sivuyile Tabankulu, who oversees rabies control at the Makhanda state vet, said the stray dog had been killed by lions at the Amakhala Private Game Reserve, 50km from Makhanda...