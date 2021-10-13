Doctor accused of sex assault could be back at work by March
Top Gqeberha endocrinologist Dr Gregory Hough has been suspended from practising as a doctor for 18 months.
He was found guilty by the Health Professions’ Council of SA (HPCSA) on five counts of misconduct, including sexual assault...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.