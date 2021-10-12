Young farmer grows business through Instagram
Eastern Cape entrepreneur develops unique agricultural consulting offering
Pictures of his family farm led a young entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape to a unique business opportunity, turning his social media presence into a running billboard for agricultural consulting.
In two years, Masimbonge Vuma’s Instagram profile has amassed close to 17,000 followers, and the 24-year-old has been fielding private messages from all over the country from new farmers looking for advice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.