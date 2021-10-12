Woman’s body found on side of road in Newton Park

A 49-year-old woman was found dead along the side of the road in 3rd Avenue, Newton Park, on Tuesday morning.

Medics at the scene confirmed that she had died from natural causes. Her body was later removed by undertakers.

While her name has not yet been released, she is from Kwanoxolo.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “The SA Police Service responded today [Tuesday] to a complaint of a sudden death in 3rd Avenue, Newton Park.

“On arrival, the medics informed police members that the lady had died due to natural causes.

“Therefore no police action was required.”

