Upgraded Walmer sports field and centre a facility for all

By Roslyn Baatjies -

Described as a beacon of hope for young people, the R13m newly upgraded Walmer sports field and centre was launched by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday.



And though the municipality has received a project completion certificate from Willie Greeff Construction, the facility along Buffelsfontein Road will not be open to the public just yet...