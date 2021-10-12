News

Taxi driver accused of killing cyclist prepares for bail application

State to oppose his release

Gill Gifford
Senior journalist
12 October 2021
A speeding taxi allegedly ploughed into two cyclists, crushing one of them and dragging him to his death.
Image: Netcare911

The taxi driver charged with driving into two cyclists and dragging one to his death is set to apply for bail in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Bongumusa Wellington Ngcobo, 28, appeared in court on Monday, to face charges of culpable homicide and drunken driving.

He was arrested early on Sunday October 3 after ploughing into cyclists Alex Otto and Geoff Lee while they were on a training ride in Bowling Avenue. Lee was knocked over, while Otto was pulled under the wheels and dragged for 290 metres before the taxi stopped.

Ngcobo is alleged to have tried to flee, but was apprehended by two security guards who hauled him back.

Lee was taken to Sunninghill Hospital where he was treated and discharged. Otto was declared dead on the scene.

The matter was adjourned for two days to allow for the verification of bail information.

Mjonondwane said the investigating officer intended to oppose bail.

