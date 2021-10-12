Stand out from the herd on #WearItWild day

Since the 1970s, the world has lost almost 70% of its mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles.

While a scary statistic it is one that could change through a conscious commitment to preserve wildlife and support those doing exactly that.

To this end, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has challenged South Africans to participate in its #WearItWild Day and do their bit for nature.

The WWF is hoping that schools, offices and even homes will use Thursday to dress up in something wild and donate R10 towards much-needed funds to support nature and wildlife conservation.

“The world’s wildlife needs our help, populations are diminishing rapidly and we need to take urgent action to ensure that species don’t go extinct in our lifetime,” the WWF said in a statement.

Habitat destruction, overfishing and poaching are some of the factors which have a drastic effect on animal populations worldwide.

To put it in perspective, in SA, on average, three highly endangered rhinos are poached a day, according to the WWF.

The #WearItWild is the WWF’s annual fundraising campaign that takes place in workplaces, schools and homes across the country, when animal lovers get kitted out in wildlife-inspired fancy dress to raise funds for nature.

“Participating is easy — organise a fancy dress event at work, school or at home and collect a R10 donation for the WWF from participants who dress up as their favourite wild animal.

“Think along the lines of mischievous monkey, raucous rhino or zesty zebra and issue fines for those who decide to arrive as mere humans,” the statement read.

Not working from home, no problem. Connect online with colleagues over a cup of coffee to show off your fancy dress outfits.

Sign up to help the WWF continue its critical work by visiting the WWF’s resources page where one will also find some fun poster and costume ideas for #WearItWild.

HeraldLIVE