Rocky foundation to housing boss’s trial

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



After years of probing Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu on fraud and corruption charges, the trial got off to a bumpy start on Monday when the state’s first witness denied having authored a key statement in the matter.



Corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego, who had acted as city manager for just nine days, said she would in any event have been unable to testify to the tender process as it was something she knew little about...