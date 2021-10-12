Nelson Mandela Bay unemployment worst among SA metros — Stats SA

Uphill battle for thousands as Covid-19 compounds dire job situation

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



At Airport Valley, a 29-year-old man walks across the train tracks carrying a sheet of rusty roof sheeting.



He struggles to hold on to the metal sheet as the wind almost blows him over, but it is his best chance of earning some money this week...