Makana municipality first to fully vaccinate registered residents over 50

Makana Local Municipality is the first municipality in the province to fully vaccinate all its residents aged 50 years and older who registered to get the jab.

The popular tourism destination achieved the milestone after a ramped-up vaccination rollout by the Department of Health in partnership with the municipality.

The municipality surpassed its daily vaccination targets between September 1 and October 5 with 8,152 people in the 60+ age group being vaccinated, while7,310 people in the 50-59 group have been inoculated.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth referred to the Makana vaccination drive as a success story and called on other municipalities and districts to emulate the residents of Makhanda and Alicedale.

“We are happy that the people of Makana have embraced the vaccine, both men and women aged 50 years and older.

“Having these two groups fully vaccinated means Makana is the safest place in the Eastern Cape and among the safest in the entire country.

“This means tourists can and should visit the area so that our tourism industry, which has been severely affected by the global health pandemic, can recover.

“We are happy that the older people, who normally have other underlying conditions which make them more vulnerable to the virus are leading from the front and got the jab.

“We are calling on the remaining 17,760 people in the 18 to 49-year group to come forward because they are the most active group.

“These are breadwinners and the future of our province and country,” Meth said.