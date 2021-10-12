Housing boss’s corruption trial postponed for further evidence

The fraud and corruption trial of metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu was postponed on Tuesday for the state to obtain statements from further witnesses.

This after the matter got off to a rocky start on Monday when the state’s first witness, corporate services head Nosipho Xhego, failed to answer questions put to her by state advocate Wilhelm De Villiers regarding the processes involved in awarding tenders and declaring gifts received by municipal officials.

The case was postponed to November 19 for the state to consult with further witnesses, and obtain statements which would assist in explaining the relevant processes and policies involved.

On Monday, Mapu and Gqeberha businesswoman Bulelwa Mkwakwi Ntanga pleaded not guilty to one charge of corruption and one of fraud each in the city’s Commercial Crimes Court.