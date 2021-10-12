Parents at scene of deadly crash expected children to wake up

Families frozen in grief

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



When a Gqeberha policeman received a call to attend to an accident scene — something he had done numerous times before — things felt very different, because this time it was his own daughter being pulled from the wreckage.



Lawrentius Zeelie’s pain was shared with three other families who also lost their loved ones that night, the youngest being just 14 years old...