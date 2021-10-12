Collusive curio tender at OR Tambo airport lands company R9m fine

Tourvest Holdings and Siyazisiza Trust have been found guilty of collusive tendering for arts, crafts and curio retail leasing opportunities at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) in Johannesburg by the Competition Tribunal.

The tribunal has ordered Tourvest to pay a fine of just over R9m.

Tourvest operates arts, crafts and curio retail stores and branded homeware stores in the international departures terminal section at Ortia.

The trust is a broad-based craft enterprise development agency which works with multiple rural crafters. It sells the crafters’ products to retailers, government entities, corporate clients and foreigners. The trust’s operations are financed through donor funding and revenue derived from craft sales.

In February 2013, Airports Company SA (Acsa) published a request for bids for a tender involving arts, crafts and curio retail leasing opportunities at Ortia. The tender involved three separate retail opportunities for a period of five years, said the tribunal.