At least 10 killed and 50 injured in horror N3 bus crash

A horrific bus crash on the N3 highway on Tuesday has left at least 10 people dead and 50 injured.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision took place on the Johannesburg-bound lane near the Tugela River.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the bus was travelling in a northbound direction when the driver lost control.

“The bus crashed through the barrier into the southbound lane, rolling several times, ejecting some occupants in the process.