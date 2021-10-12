At least 10 killed and 50 injured in horror N3 bus crash
A horrific bus crash on the N3 highway on Tuesday has left at least 10 people dead and 50 injured.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision took place on the Johannesburg-bound lane near the Tugela River.
“Reports from the scene indicate that the bus was travelling in a northbound direction when the driver lost control.
“The bus crashed through the barrier into the southbound lane, rolling several times, ejecting some occupants in the process.
Multiple people killed after bus rolls on the N3 near the Tugela River https://t.co/IgSYCmJ3K2#ArriveAlive @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/Dq2hIdZCIy— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 12, 2021
“The bus then came to rest on its side in the veld next to the N3,” said Herbst.
Emergency services found at least 50 people with moderate to serious injuries at the scene.
“Currently, we know that at least 10 people have died.
“Details are subject to change as more information becomes available,” said Herbst.
TimesLIVE