Three arrested, four dogs confiscated as officials break up organised dog fighting in Atlantis

Police in Cape Town arrested three people and city officials confiscated four dogs during a raid on an alleged organised dogfighting event in Atlantis on Saturday evening.

On arrival at the house in Saxonsea at 8pm, Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Mark Syce discovered two dogs actively fighting and suspects attempting to flee the scene.

The severely injured dogs were taken for veterinary treatment with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.

The SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement animal control unit also impounded a vehicle suspected to have been used to transport the fighting dogs and confiscated various paraphernalia associated with dogfighting which was found at the scene.

The organiser of the event was traced and arrested after fleeing the scene. The property owner and another person who allegedly tried to obstruct the operation were also arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and further suspects are being traced and will be arrested.

The suspects were taken into custody by the police in Atlantis.

The city's MMC for safety and security, JP Smith said dog fighting was cruel and barbaric and has no place in society.

"I call on members of the public who have knowledge of this practice to please come forward, so that those involved can be held to account for their actions. If you see, or know something, say something," Smith said.

The city said dogfighting was illegal and that a person found guilty of any involvement in dogfighting is liable to a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months.

It is also a crime to be involved in any manner with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting.

It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals.

The city said it was a a criminal offence to encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight and it is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment.

The dogs will remain in the custody of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for safekeeping pending the outcome of the court case.

Pieterse said dog fighting was a serious crime often linked to other criminal activities such as possession of illegal firearms, drugs, gambling and domestic violence.

TimesLIVE