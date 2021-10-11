Questions over Sisulu’s presence delay meeting
Luthuli House asked to explain why tourism minister was in Bay
A complaint to the ANC’s national bosses over tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s presence in Nelson Mandela Bay resulted in a two-hour delay to the party’s Youth League celebrations on Sunday.
Sisulu, the keynote speaker at the ANC Youth League’s 77th birthday celebrations at the Love Life Centre in KwaNobuhle, told those who had waited more than three hours, that she had been delayed following complaints to Luthuli House...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.