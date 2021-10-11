Questions over Sisulu’s presence delay meeting

Luthuli House asked to explain why tourism minister was in Bay

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

A complaint to the ANC’s national bosses over tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s presence in Nelson Mandela Bay resulted in a two-hour delay to the party’s Youth League celebrations on Sunday.



Sisulu, the keynote speaker at the ANC Youth League’s 77th birthday celebrations at the Love Life Centre in KwaNobuhle, told those who had waited more than three hours, that she had been delayed following complaints to Luthuli House...