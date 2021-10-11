NMU law dean on shortlist for Makhanda judge appointment

Prof Avinash Govindjee already serving in acting position at Gqeberha high court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Passionate about legal education and inspiring law students to serve justice, Nelson Mandela University law faculty dean professor Avinash Govindjee is now on the verge of being appointed to the bench of the high court in Makhanda.



Govindjee, 44, said on Sunday should he be appointed he still wished to be involved in academia...