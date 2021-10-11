Nelson Mandela Bay treasure hunter Ryan Maggs murdered
Professional boilermaker and Gqeberha treasure hunter Ryan Maggs was murdered at the weekend.
Maggs, 44, who along with fellow treasure hunter Wesley Clarke, 37, scoured the Boardwalk’s former lake when it was drained earlier in 2021, died on Saturday after he was attacked near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.