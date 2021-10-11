Nelson Mandela Bay treasure hunter Ryan Maggs murdered

By Devon Koen -

Professional boilermaker and Gqeberha treasure hunter Ryan Maggs was murdered at the weekend.



Maggs, 44, who along with fellow treasure hunter Wesley Clarke, 37, scoured the Boardwalk’s former lake when it was drained earlier in 2021, died on Saturday after he was attacked near the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport...