```

Metro Matters | Live wires left exposed in unfilled hole a threat to lives, say Bethelsdorp family

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A Bethelsdorp family is appealing for urgent action by the municipality after a team fixing electric cables outside their home left open a hole containing live wires in front of their house. .



A frustrated Charles Heenes, 67, , said his family had been battling with the municipality to get the problem fixed...