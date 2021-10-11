```
Metro Matters | Live wires left exposed in unfilled hole a threat to lives, say Bethelsdorp family
A Bethelsdorp family is appealing for urgent action by the municipality after a team fixing electric cables outside their home left open a hole containing live wires in front of their house. .
A frustrated Charles Heenes, 67, , said his family had been battling with the municipality to get the problem fixed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.