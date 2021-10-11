I never stole any money, says defiant Mabuyane

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi, Andisa Bonani and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha -

Facing mounting calls to step down until he is cleared of the corruption allegations against him, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is digging in his heels, saying he never stole any money.



Mabuyane labelled the findings in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report — that he personally benefited from the proceeds of a crime to the tune of R450,000 — an attempt to destabilise the ANC in the province ahead of its elective conference in December...